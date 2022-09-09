MPL Season 10: RSG PH sends Omega to 3rd straight loss

MPL Philippines

MANILA -- RSG Philippines on Friday made quick work of Omega Esports to start the second half of MPL Season 10 with a convincing 2-0 win at the ICITE Auditorium in Quezon City.

The defending champions have now won three of their last four games, bouncing back from a loss against Blacklist International last Sunday.

From the get-go of Game 1, RSG Philippines kept control of the side lanes and the objectives. Omega slowly tried to crawl their way back into the game after Dean "Raizen" Sumagui took one lord under the noses of RSG.

But RSG managed to hammer the nail down the coffin in the 25th minute mark, overturning a lord clash that initially went in favor of Omega.

Dylan "Light" Catipon's Lolita became the MVP in Game 1 with 16 assists. Arvie "Aqua" Arvonio supplied 7 kills and 10 dimes with his Valentina.

RSG banked on an even cleaner game in Game 2, pulling ahead in the 15th minute and never looking back.

Omega was sent to its third straight loss.

RSG will see action again next week against TNC Pro Team, while Omega will face a tall order as it goes against Blacklist tomorrow.

Related video: