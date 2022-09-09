Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA- Blacklist International on Friday secured its third straight win after toppling a revamped Nexplay EVOS lineup, to start the second half of MPL Season 10 at the ICITE Auditorium in Quezon City.

It marked the game debut of Setsuna "Batute" Ignacio - or better known as influencer, AkoSiDogie, Lance "LanceCy" Cunanan, and Ken Louie “Kzen” Pile, while Renejay "Renejay" Bacarse moved back to his native EXP-lane role, as Batute assumed the roamer role.

Picking a double mage setup for Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna (Faramis) and Salic "Hadji" Imam (Valentina), who assumed the roamer role, Blacklist took full control of Game 1.

Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario welcomed rookie Kzen into the league by dominating his side of the jungle, amassing for the Codebreakers a 6,000 gold lead in the first 7 minutes.

Paired with burst damage coming from Kiel "Oheb" Soriano's Claude, Nexplay failed to retailiate in teamfights.

OhMyV33nus earned the MVP nod with her Faramis, in Game 1, behind a 5/1/14 kill-death-assist tally.

With Mariusz "Donut" Tan keeping things afloat for Nexplay in the later stages of Game 2, Blacklist managed to secure the win as Wise stole the lord and the rest of Blacklist went forward with a teamfight.

Blacklist will face Omega Esports on Saturday, while Nexplay could slide to the bottom of the standings if they lose against TNC Pro Team on Saturday,