Six-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo has caught the attention of Bill Tomlison, the assistant coach of Olympian Brian Goorjian with the visiting Bay Area Dragons squad.

The veteran bench tactician believes the 6-foot-10, nine-time champion is capable of playing in Europe and Australia as his playing style suits their level of play.

“He’s a big that can play anywhere,” Tomlison told a group of sportswriters. “I can see him playing in Europe, playing in the NBL-Australia. He holds his own anywhere. He’s gonna be a handful.”

Fajardo has played in the World Cup twice, representing Gilas Pilipinas in the 2014 and 2019 editions.

Tomlison, Goorjian and the other members of the Bay Area Dragons coaching staff were able to see Fajardo up close and personal during the recent PBA Philippine Cup best-of-seven finals series between the San Miguel Beermen and the TNT Tropang.

And Tomlison was amazed by the Cebuano center’s skill set.

“I look forward to the match-up between him in Liu (Chuanxing),” added Tomlison. “I guess everybody does.”

Tomlison was referring to the highly-anticipated match-up between Fajardo and the 7-foot-5 Chinese big man who’s more than a handful for the PBA teams at the center spot of the Bay Area Dragons.

According to Tomlison, Fajardo’s skills is somewhat similar to other European big men.

“He’s got very soft hands,” he added. “He’s very relaxed when he gets the ball in the post. That’s a European style. He slows down. He’s got soft touch when he steps out and shoots it. He reminds me so much of European style.”

Fajardo has averaged 18.7 points on a 63.5% shooting from the field while also pulling down 14.2 rebounds and blocking 1.3 shots per game. He ended up the Philippine Cup leading the statistical points average of 42.6 SPs.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.

RELATED VIDEO