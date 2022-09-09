Basketball: Sotto tallies double-double in Adelaide's loss

Adelaide's Kai Sotto had an impressive outing despite his team's defeat to the Perth Wildcats in Eaton, Western Australia.

Sotto scored 11 points, including some highlight reel dunks, in the preseason match.

The towering Pinoy also brought down 11 rebounds.

Antonius Cleveland topscored for Adelaide with 23 points.

Sotto returned for his second stint with the 36ers after failing to make the cut in the recent 2022 NBA Draft.

It was his first game with Adelaide this season after suiting up for Gilas Pilipinas in the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers.

