Athletics: Obiena says win vs Duplantis was special

The Philippines' Ernest John Obiena. Ben Stansall, AFP/file

Asia's top pole vaulter EJ Obiena admitted being delighted after pulling off a massive upset win against the world's best pole vaulter Armand "Mondo" Duplantis in the recent 2022 Wanda Diamond League in Brussels.

Obiena cleared 5.91 meters in three attempts, shocking the current world record holder who missed the height in his third try.

"It feels great to win," said Obiena in an interview with Dyan Castillejo and Quinito Henson on Play It Right. "Not really because I beat him, but it made it a little bit more special of course."

It was Duplantis' first defeat in 17 competitions. He currently holds the world indoor and outdoor records at 6.20m and 6.21m, respectively.

But on that day, Duplantis was not able to make it.

"I approached him right after he failed in his last attempt and I won. I said 'It was a good competition and you had a good run,'" said Obiena. "He understood, started giggling and said, 'Yeah you got me in this one.'"

"I'm quite sure he'll be on the look out in the next one. It's gonna be a tough battle. He's human, he made a mistake and I just capitalize on that."

Obiena made it clear that he did not compete just to beat Duplantis.



"It didn't matter if he's there or not. My goal is to win. I need to beat those guys to win," he said.

Meanwhile, Obiena said he continues to grind in training in an effort to get past the 6-meter barrier.

Only 24 people in the world have pole-vaulted past 6 meters and Obiena wants to join the elite circle.

"it's very frustrating. I've been really close, I've been over then see the bar go down. It's gonna make it sweeter when I achieve it," he said. "I'm hoping to become the 25th man to make it."

RELATED VIDEO