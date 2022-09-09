ASEAN Grand Prix: PH suffers sweep at the hands of Thailand

Thailand reasserted its mastery of the Philippines, 25-17, 25-22, 25-12, at the opening of the 2nd ASEAN Grand Prix Women’s Volleyball Invitation at the Chartchai Hall in Nakhon Ratchasima on Friday night.

Behind Jema Galanza, the Pinays battled toe-to-toe with the hosts in second set, even leading 17-16, before falling short of tying the match.

A dominant third set sealed Southeast Asian powerhouse Thailand's first win in the four-team tournament.

Tots Carlos paced the Philippines with 11 points on 10 attacks and a block, while Galanza, who had 5 points in the second set, finished with 8 markers.

Pimpichaya Kokram led the Thais with 17 points while Srithong Wipawee had 10 points before sitting out in the third set.

The Philippines will face Vietnam, which cruised past Indonesia, 25-23, 25-19, 25-9, at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

A victory will boost coach Sherwin Meneses side's chances of securing at least a silver medal.

The Philippines won back-to-back bronzes in the inaugural edition in 2019, split into the first leg in Nakhon Ratchasima and the second leg in Santa Rosa, Laguna.