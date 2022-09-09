Alyssa Valdez will take on the role of cheerleader when the Philippine women's volleyball team competes in the 2022 ASEAN Grand Prix.

Valdez did not make it into the final lineup as she contracted dengue days before the recent AVC Cup for Women.

But she joined the team in Nakhon Ratchasima to provide morale support.

“I’m feeling so much better now. I’m on the road to full recovery already,” said Creamline's spiker in an interview with SMM Volleyball

“I came here in Thailand to be with the team so I can start practicing with them and really cheer for them here in the ASEAN Grand Prix.”

Jia De Guzman and Tots Carlos will be spearheading the team composed mostly of Creamline players.

The squad also includes Jema Galanza, Ced Domingo, Jeanette Panaga, Michele Gumabao, Ella de Jesus, Risa Sato, Pau Soriano, Kyla Atienza, Fille Cayetano, Kyle Negrito, Rosemarie Vargas and Rizza Mandapat.

They also had a reunion of sorts with former Creamline coach Tai Bundit who helped out national team coach Sherwin Meneses during the team training on Friday.

The Philippines will open its campaign against Thailand at 7 p.m. on Friday.

