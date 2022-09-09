Alex Eala secures semifinals berth at US Open Juniors

Alex Eala at the 2022 US Open Juniors. Photo courtesy of Alex Eala on Facebook.

MANILA – No. 10 seed Alexandra “Alex” Eala of the Philippines surpassed her best finish at the US Open Juniors Tennis Championships by securing a slot in the Girls’ Singles semifinals.

Eala, a quarterfinalist in 2021, overwhelmed No. 14 seed Mirra Andreeva of Russia, 6-4, 6-0, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on Thursday.

It was the 15-year-old Russian who had a good start in the match, forcing a long forehand from Eala to be at 3-1 and saving a break point to have a 4-2 edge.

The 17-year-old Filipino began to play more aggressively, causing her to level at 4-4 by saving a break opportunity and overcoming two deuces, then breaking serve courtesy of a backhand error by Andreeva.

Eala saved another break point in the ninth game to hold serve, and broke again in the following game to claim the first set, 6-4, after the Russian committed a double fault.

After 40 minutes of play, Andreeva called for a medical timeout before heading into the second set.

Eala stormed to 3-0 with a forehand winner at the net, and proceeded to be at 4-0 after breaking serve due to her opponent’s backhand error.

The Rafa Nadal Academy player claimed the next two games to clinch the victory, 6-0, with Eala winning on her second match point courtesy of an Andreeva double fault.

Their quarterfinal ended in a hug at the net, with Eala and Andreeva being partners in the Junior Girls’ Doubles event as the No. 4 seeds.

They scored a 6-2, 6-2 win over American wildcards Shannon Lam and Iva Jovic in the first round, then gave a walkover to Germans Carolina Kuhl and Ella Seidel in the second round on Thursday.

On her way to the singles semis where she will face No. 9 seed Victoria Mboko of Canada, Eala eliminated Canadian Annabelle Xu in the first round, 6-3, 6-0, and Slovakian Nina Vargova in the second round, 6-2, 6-3.

She posted another straight-sets win over No. 8 seed Australian Taylah Preston in the third round, 6-2, 7-6(1).

Eala’s 2022 run in Flushing Meadows has so far matched her best junior grand slam singles result as a semifinalist at the 2020 Roland Garros.

In doubles, the former International Tennis Federation (ITF) Juniors World No. 2 is a girls’ doubles champion at the 2020 Australian Open and 2021 Roland Garros.

Prior to participating at this year’s US Open Juniors, the Women’s Tennis Association World No. 297 has been competing on the professional tour since January.

She is the champion of the 2021 W15 Manacor tournament in Spain and 2022 W25 Chiang Rai tilt in Thailand.