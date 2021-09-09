WNBA: Mercury shock Dream, Aces rout Lynx

Playing without Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi, the Phoenix Mercury beat the Atlanta Dream 76-75 Wednesday at College Park, Ga., behind three free throws by Shey Peddy after she was fouled with 3.8 seconds left on a 3-point attempt.

Peddy's free throws gave the Mercury (19-10) their first lead of the game. They have a 10-game winning streak and a nine-game unbeaten streak against Atlanta.

Courtney Williams' 3-point attempt at the buzzer was off the mark for Atlanta (7-21).

Taurasi did not play because of an ankle injury suffered late in Monday's win at the Indiana Fever. The Mercury reported that Griner did not accompany the team to Atlanta because of personal reasons.

Peddy, replacing Taurasi in the starting lineup, scored 10 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter. Skylar Diggins-Smith had 13 points and Sophie Cunningham finished with 10.

Courtney Williams had 20 points, 14 rebounds and five assists to lead the Dream, who were trying to win consecutive games for the first time since May 29.

Monique Billings added 13 points, Elizabeth Williams had 12 points and nine rebounds and Candice Dupree finished with 11 points.

Atlanta finished with 19 assists while Phoenix committed 16 turnovers.

-- Jackie Young's 29 points power Aces to rout of Lynx--

Jackie Young scored a career-high 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the host Las Vegas Aces strengthened their playoff seeding with a 102-81 victory against the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday night.

A'ja Wilson added 20 points and Riquna Williams scored 16 for the Aces (21-8). Dearica Hamby, returning from a three-game absence caused by an ankle injury, had 14 points, and Kelsey Plum contributed 13.

Chelsea Gray chipped in 14 assists and eight points as second-seeded Vegas increased its lead over the third-place Seattle Storm (20-10) to 1 1/2 games.

The Aces, who have won seven of their past nine, shot 55.1 percent from the floor and enjoyed an eight-point scoring advantage at the foul line.

Aerial Powers scored 20 points and Napheesa Collier had 18 for the Lynx (18-10), who fell into fifth place with their loss and a Wednesday win by the Phoenix Mercury (19-10).

Sylvia Fowles added 10 points and 11 rebounds and Kayla McBride also put up 10 for Minnesota, which had won its past five games and 13 of its past 15.