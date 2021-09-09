Tennis: Rock-solid Sakkari reaches U.S. Open semi-final

Maria Sakkari of Greece hits a forehand against Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic (not pictured) on day ten of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Geoff Burke, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

NEW YORK - Maria Sakkari was lost for words after breaking down Karolina Pliskova 6-4 6-4 on Arthur Ashe Stadium to reach the semi-final of the U.S. Open on Wednesday.

The Greek was rock-solid with excellent court coverage through the first set, getting the early break as she put up a dozen winners and three aces.

The 17th seed kept up her assault in the second set, converting on break point in the seventh game as 2016 runner-up Pliskova failed to match her intensity.

Pliskova, runner-up at Wimbledon this year, committed three double faults and 20 unforced errors in the match before Sakkari wrapped things up in one hour and 22 minutes.

"I'm speechless, I don't know what to say," an elated Sakkari said.

The Greek had shown no signs of fatigue despite coming through a three hour, 30 minute fourth-round battle with former champion Bianca Andreescu which wrapped up on Tuesday at 2:13 a.m. in New York, the latest finish to a women's singles match at the hardcourt major.

She will need all her energy in her semi-final against British teen Emma Raducanu, who has not dropped a set since arriving at Flushing Meadows as a qualifier.

"Emma -- she's had a great run," said Sakkari. "But I trust myself, I trust my game."

(Reporting by Amy Tennery; Editing by Peter Rutherford)