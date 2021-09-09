Solon bats for bigger sports budget

MANILA, Philippines -- A lawmaker has called for increasing the budget of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) for 2022, stressing that this is the best way to honor the country's sporting heroes after their achievements in the Tokyo Olympics.

Rep. Bernadette Herrera-Dy of the Bagong Henerasyon Party-list on Thursday pointed out that the budget requested by the PSC for 2022 only amounts to P175.238 million, with P71.828 million earmarked for the wages of their personnel, and P103.4 million for maintenance and other operating expenses.

"Nang mabasa ko ang special provisions sa Basic and Meal Allowances ng athletes, mas lalo pa akong naawa sa mga atleta natin," said Herrera-Dy.

"Atleta sila kaya’t masusustansiyang pagkain ang kailangan nila. Anong ipambibili nila ng vitamins? Paano ang mga pamilya nila? Kailangan nating ayusin ang sistema," she added.

The PSC receives funding from PAGCOR, which remits a substantial portion of its revenues to the National Sports Development Fund. The allowances of the national athletes are drawn from the NSDF; the incentives received by the Olympic medalists also came from this fund.

But Herrera-Dy wants these funding provisions upgraded as well.

"Whether the athletes being supported through the National Sports Development Fund are government personnel, private sector personnel, or self-employed, the support they get from the NSDF should be in addition to their salary or monthly income," she pointed out.

"Most of them are not government employees, so they are practically dependent on their NSDF allowances for their own daily needs and for their family or dependents," she said.

Herrera-Dy has now asked the PSC as well as the various national sports associations (NSAs) "to compute the NSDF and PSC budget impact."

"Working with my colleagues here in Congress, we will look for ways and means to make the upgrades happen," she said.