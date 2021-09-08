Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone said Christian Standhardinger is beginning to fully grasp his role on the team, as shown by the big man's performance against Rain Or Shine.

Standhardinger looked more comfortable in Ginebra's 83-77 win over the Elasto Painters, scoring 16 points to go with his 6 rebounds and 5 assists.

"Chris is getting better and better as we expected," said Cone, who anticipated some adjustments from Standhardinger's part since he moved to Ginebra 5 months ago.

Ginebra acquired the 6-foot-8 power forward in a shock trade that sent Greg Slaughter to NorthPort last March.

"It's always hard for a top player like (Standhardinger) to come into a championship team. When you're a top player you go to a team that needs a lot of help and you're still gonna be a star, it's easier," Cone said.

"But when you come in to a championship team it will be like you have to fit in with this guys, hold yourself back."

Cone said the team needed to give Standhardinger some time to get used to their system of play.

"We think the more he plays with us, the better he's going to be. and the better we're going to be. I think that's the key," he said.

"We just keep telling Christian to keep patient . . . We'll be patient with him."

FROM THE ARCHIVES