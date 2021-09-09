PBA: San Miguel not rushing Cabagnot back to action

SMB guard Alex Cabagnot. File photo. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- The San Miguel Beermen are in no rush to bring back veteran guard Alex Cabagnot, who remains sidelined by a left knee injury.

Cabagnot is not with the Beermen in the PBA's "semi-bubble" in Pampanga as he continues to recover from his injury. It was reported that he sustained a torn meniscus and sprained ligaments in his left knee.

On Wednesday night, Cabagnot was among the "virtual fans" who watched as the Beermen routed the TNT Tropang GIGA, 83-67, for their fourth win of the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup.

"He's really eager to play," SMB coach Leo Austria said of Cabagnot, who was averaging 12.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.0 steal per game for San Miguel before his injury.

"But he's still waiting for his appointment from the doctor, kung kailan siya bibigyan ng go-signal to be back in the game again," the coach added.

Austria stressed that while they "really miss" Cabagnot, the want to wait until the veteran is back at 100% before bringing him back in the fold.

"We're not in a hurry for him dahil alam naman natin na ang injury ay hindi dapat minamadali 'yan eh," said Austria. "We want him to be back 100%."

"But I'm happy with him dahil he keeps on communicating with us. In our last meeting, he's with us. And Alex, we really miss you, but we're not rushing everything," he added.

The Beermen split their first two games without Cabagnot.

They absorbed a shock 110-104 defeat against TerraFirma last September 1, where they squandered a double-digit lead and lost in overtime. But they recovered on Wednesday with an impressive win over the erstwhile unbeaten Tropang GIGA, which kept them in the hunt for a top two finish in the eliminations.

San Miguel returns to action on Friday against Barangay Ginebra.