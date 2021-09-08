Barangay Ginebra learned a big deal from their loss to Terrafirma.
This is why Ginebra made sure to work extra hard to hack out an 83-77 win against the gritty Rain Or Shine side on Wednesday.
" 'Yung talo namin sa Terrafirma, tough 'yun," Scottie Thompson said following Ginebra's victory over the Elasto Painters.
The Dyip played giant slayer against Ginebra last week, pulling off a 110-104 win with Juami Tiongson leading the charge with 31 points.
"They (Dyip) play good since naglaro sila dito. Siguro 'yun ang naming wake-up call para sa amin," said Thompson, who keyed Ginebra's win against Rain Or Shine.
The 6-foot-1 shooting guard went 3-of-3 from the perimeter for a total of 14 points. For good measure, he tallied 6 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals.
"Sabi ni coach (Tim Cone) sa'min to dig deep. Talagang grind kami sa laban na ito. Iyon, naging effective and maganda ang ball movement namin as a team, kaya nakuha namin ang game na to," Thompson said.
Thompson drilled the dagger 3 with 27.2 seconds left in the game to frustrate the Elasto Painters, who came to within a point inside the final 3:11 in the pa off period.
“Nasakto lang. Tumama ang mga tira,” Thompson said. “Talagang ine-earn namin sa practice ang aming mga tira. Just lucky pumapasok ang mga tira.
“Credit sa mga teammates ko. Dahil sa ball movement, maraming nao-open.”
