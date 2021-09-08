Scottie Thompson and Ginebra made sure they learned their lesson after losing to the Dyip and applied it to their victory over Rain Or Shine on Wednesday. PBA Media Bureau

Barangay Ginebra learned a big deal from their loss to Terrafirma.

This is why Ginebra made sure to work extra hard to hack out an 83-77 win against the gritty Rain Or Shine side on Wednesday.

" 'Yung talo namin sa Terrafirma, tough 'yun," Scottie Thompson said following Ginebra's victory over the Elasto Painters.

The Dyip played giant slayer against Ginebra last week, pulling off a 110-104 win with Juami Tiongson leading the charge with 31 points.

"They (Dyip) play good since naglaro sila dito. Siguro 'yun ang naming wake-up call para sa amin," said Thompson, who keyed Ginebra's win against Rain Or Shine.

The 6-foot-1 shooting guard went 3-of-3 from the perimeter for a total of 14 points. For good measure, he tallied 6 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals.

"Sabi ni coach (Tim Cone) sa'min to dig deep. Talagang grind kami sa laban na ito. Iyon, naging effective and maganda ang ball movement namin as a team, kaya nakuha namin ang game na to," Thompson said.

Thompson drilled the dagger 3 with 27.2 seconds left in the game to frustrate the Elasto Painters, who came to within a point inside the final 3:11 in the pa off period.

“Nasakto lang. Tumama ang mga tira,” Thompson said. “Talagang ine-earn namin sa practice ang aming mga tira. Just lucky pumapasok ang mga tira.

“Credit sa mga teammates ko. Dahil sa ball movement, maraming nao-open.”

FROM THE ARCHIVES