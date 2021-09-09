Witnessing his Team Lakay teammate Jeremy Pacatiw in his ONE Championship debut only served as a motivation to rising star Jhanlo Mark Sangiao.

The 19-year-old son of Team Lakay coach Mark Sangiao is raring to step inside the Circle and show fans what he can do.

“After (Jeremy’s) fight, I definitely could say that I got more inspired to train more and more. It also added to my excitement to finally compete in the ONE Circle," he said.

Sangiao and Pacatiware are frequent sparring partners and have developed a close bond. They joined ONE Championship at the same time earlier this year.

Pacatiw already made a successful debut last month in ONE: Battleground with a unanimous decision win over Chen Rui, while Sangiao is still waiting for his opportunity.

"I'm extra proud of him as his brother and his teammate. Training with Jeremy is fun because he doesn’t only train with you but he also teaches the small details of the techniques he uses," said Sangiao.

"So to see him win his first match at ONE Championship, it was very inspiring for me."

Another Team Lakay fighter also recently left a striking impression in ONE Championship. Jenelyn Olsim, 24, has delighted fans with two impressive performances against top talents Maira Mazar and Bi Nguyen.

Sangiao has nothing but praise for his talented female teammate.

“Jenelyn was amazing in her two fights for ONE so far. She is also another very inspiring athlete. These victories for my teammates only help give me more confidence,” Sangiao said.

“Before, we were only known as strikers who came from the mountains. But now, things have changed. We are consistently trying our best to improve our grappling game and wrestling moves so that we have all the weapons when we go to the battlefield."

While fans eagerly await the ONE debut of Sangiao, he is working extra hard so he can continue Team Lakay’s winning tradition on the global stage.

“I'm working on every facet of my game. I train everyday, not because I have to but I love doing it and I enjoy it, it's a lifestyle," he said.

"This keeps my motivation high, whether my debut fight is close or still far. I cannot just spot-train, like only striking or only grounds or wrestling. Every athlete here is dangerous and when I face them, I will have to be well-equipped.”

