

World's top e-kata player James Delos Santos is getting close to duplicating his gold medal haul last year after another victory in an online tournament.

Delos Santos topped the Okinawa eTournament World Series recently to claim his 32nd gold medal this year.

He beat his counterparts from the US, Sweden and Mexico before defeating Morocco in the final round.

This brought him closer to 36 gold medals, the record he set when he was piling mint after mint in 2020.

"Just a few more to go! Keep moving forward!" Delos Santos said in an Instagram post.

Delos Santos claimed the No. 1 status back in October 2020.

He remains on top with 33505 points, followed by Matias Domont of Switzerland at distant second with 18115 points.

