Former world bantamweight title contender Jonas Sultan has been scheduled for an October 30 tiff against Puerto Rican knockout artist Carlos Caraballo.

The 29-year-old Zamboanga native will be looking to follow up his victory over Sharone Carter whom he knocked out last Aug. 14.

The MP-promoted fighter was supposed to take on unbeaten Gary Antonio Russell this month but the bout was sheleved.

He will instead take on Caraballo, who knocked out all of his 14 opponents.

Sultan has been training in the US for sometime now.

He has figured in ring clashes against fellow Filipinos

Johnriel Casimero and Jerwin Ancajas but have become friends with them since.

RELATED VIDEO