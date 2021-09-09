Pido Jarencio won't be at the sidelines for NorthPort when they play Blackwater. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- NorthPort will be without head coach Pido Jarencio when they play the Blackwater Bossing on Thursday afternoon at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

This, as Jarencio is still in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. Set to call the shots for the Batang Pier is team manager Bonnie Tan.

"Wala tayong magagawa eh kasi alam mo talagang ang hirap nung kalaban natin eh. Hindi natin nakikita eh," said Jarencio. "Biglang hindi mo masabi, biglang kahit gaano ka kaingat, biglang tamaan ka, di ba."

"Eh lalo, tinamaan ako, medyo ubo, sipon, sama ng katawan. Kaya ang hirap," he added.

Jarencio considers himself lucky that his symptoms are mild, and that he is not experiencing any shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. He endured a slight fever and body pain, but is otherwise feeling better.

"Buti na lang, bakunado ako," he said. "Kung wala, siguro baka nag-severe pa ako."

"Announcement sa mga tao 'to, kailangan talaga magpabakuna kayo," Jarencio said. "Kung hindi, naku, mahirap talaga. Mahirap walang bakuna. Baka mamaya hindi na tayo nag-uusap ngayon eh."

While he is recovering, Jarencio said NorthPort's team practices are run by Sean Anthony and Kevin Ferrer, while being supervised through Zoom. He also plans to relay instructions to Tan during the Blackwater game.

NorthPort currently has a 1-3 record in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup, with their lone triumph coming against Phoenix Super LPG in their second game of the conference. Ahead of the league's resumption in Pampanga, the Batang Pier lost back-to-back games to San Miguel and Barangay Ginebra.

Despite all the challenges, Jarencio sees reasons to be optimistic about his team.

"Kung titingnan mo ang ganda na ng takbo namin eh. Di ba may two heartbreaking losses kami," he said, referring to their 88-86 loss to SMB and an 87-85 setback to Ginebra, both of which came down to the final possession.

"Talagang 'di ba, parang natsambahan lang kami, dalawang talo. Tapos nag-pandemic, nag-ano nanaman tayo, nag-lockdown, nahinto," he said. "Tapos, ito naman ang nangyari ngayon. Siguro meron ding plano sa atin ang Diyos."

The Batang Pier did not play last week in accordance with the PBA's health and safety protocols.

Jarencio assured that he and his team -- and the entire league -- are doing all they can to stay safe while playing.

"Actually nag-iingat naman lahat talaga eh. Hindi nga lumalabas ng kwarto eh, tapos practice, venue, ganoon lang ang ginagawa namin eh," he said. "Ewan ko ba't nagkaganoon pa eh."

Jarencio is expected to finish his quarantine this weekend.

