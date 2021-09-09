Esports will finally debut as an official medal sport at the 19th Asian Games, which will take place in Hangzhou, China in September next year.

According to the Olympic Council of Asia, its inclusion in the Games "reflects the popularity and growth of electronic sports in China and Asia."

embed on [Olympic Council of Asia]: https://ocasia.org/news/2313-oca-announces-titles-for-hangzhou-asian-games-esports-competition.html

Eight medal events are included in the Asian Games' esports category, which will feature the following games:

Arena of Valor Asian Games Version

Dota 2

Dream Three Kingdoms 2

EA SPORTS FIFA branded soccer games

HearthStone

League of Legends

PUBG Mobile Asian Games Version

Street Fighter V

The early announcement of esports' addition to the Asian Games should allow countries to prepare for the contests, Olympic Council of Asia director general Husain Al-Musallam said.

“We hope that this announcement allows all participating teams ample time to prepare and equip themselves ahead of the qualifying stages.

“I believe we have ticked all the right boxes ensuring a high level of competition which promises great viewing for enthusiasts and casuals alike," he added.

The Olympic Council also appointed the Hong Kong-based Asian Electronic Sports Federation (AESF) to take charge of the operation and management of the Asian Games' esports competition in 2022.

The AESF will also showcase two demonstration events in the Asian Games.

AESF Robot Masters-Powered by Migu

AESF VR Sports-Powered by Migu

Competitive video gaming has been gaining traction in the past few years.

In 2019, the Philippines, the host country of the 30th Southeast Asian Games, also debuted esports as a medal event for the regional sports competition.

The country dominated Dota 2, Starcraft II, and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, as Sibol, the Philippine national team, clinched 3 gold medals in the SEA Games.

Of the three, only Dota 2 will be featured in the Asian Games.

Notable snubs in the esports competition are the 5v5 character-based tactical FPS game Valorant, the hit 5v5 multiplayer online battle arena Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, and basketball sports simulation video game NBA 2K.