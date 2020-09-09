WNBL exec vows stringent screening process for teams

MANILA, Philippines -- The Women's National Basketball League (WNBL) will strictly screen the applications for franchises, as they are determined to launch the first ever professional women's basketball league "the right way."

Rhose Montreal, the executive vice-president of the NBL, revealed on Tuesday that they have received 17 applications for franchises, but they want to limit the teams to 10 to 12 for the first professional season of the WNBL.

"We already formed a screening committee, and they will decide kung sino po ang ia-accept namin na franchise owner," said Montreal during the PSA Forum.

"We've received around 17 applications already, so the committee will screen and check their financial capabilities. This a pro league already, so players will be getting salaries already," she added. "We need to protect the players also, that they will be getting the right salary as committed by team owners."

She acknowledged that the process is "tedious." In their first season, when they were still an amateur league, the WNBL was "very open." Montreal said they would invite teams and some of those would not be screened.

This time around, it vowed to be more strict. Montreal said teams won't be allowed to pay players by game or even by practices anymore, which was the case previously.

"We have to do it to protect all the players of the WNBL," she said.

There will be no franchise fee to join the WNBL.

As far as sponsors are concerned, Montreal said the response has been better than even she expected. Five brands have come forward, two of which are international brands. Nonetheless, these sponsors will be screened as well, to make sure that their values align with the league.

"With all humility, to be honest about it, we go primarily for advocacy. The sponsorship and the revenue will come secondary," she explained.

"Ang importante, ma-launch ito the right away. Milestone po ito, kauna-unahan. Ayaw natin mag-commit ng blunders when we launch this league," Montreal said. "Money matters will come secondary, kasi if we prioritize that, mawawala tayo sa focus."

Meanwhile, the Games and Amusements Board has assured that it is ready to be of help to the WNBL as it navigates the professional realm.

"We are very happy that women's pro basketball is happening finally," GAB chairman Baham Mitra said in a statement to ABS-CBN News. "It will get the recognition and attention it deserves."

"GAB and the NBL have agreed to work closely together, for the safety and growth of the league," he added.

The WNBL is currently accepting draft applications from female players, with a Draft Combine scheduled for October. The draft itself will be held virtually, via Zoom, on October 30.