PBA: Leo Austria hopes tuneup games possible ahead of league return

San Miguel Beer coach Leo Austria acknowledged rust is a concern every coach has in the anticipated resumption of the PBA games.

This is why they are making the most of the training space they have been granted under the guidelines of the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) on COVID-19.

"We started our training last August 25. Everybody is so excited, because in the past months we've been doing nothing. Talagang nami-miss nila ang court," Austria said in an interview on CNN Philippines Sports Desk.

"Nakakabitin dahil apat apat lang. Lagi nating naririning na mayroong bubble, so they are so excited."

But Austria believes that nothing beats 5-on-5s to test the players' conditioning, moreso if they engage an opposing team.

This is why the champion coach is hoping they will be able to get tuneup games before the actual action begins.

"To get to shape we really need to be in full practice. That means 5-on-5," said Austria. "If it's possible, before the opening, sana magkaroon ng tuneup games."

The Beermen, the defending Philippine Cup champions, won its season-opening game against Magnolia on March 8 before the league shut down.