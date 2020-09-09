NCAA set to discuss Ayo ban, as SBP says it ‘respects’ UAAP decision



MANILA, Philippines -- The NCAA Management Committee will discuss on Thursday the league's response to the indefinite ban imposed on Aldin Ayo by the UAAP.

ManCom Chairman Fr. Vic Calvo of Season 96 host Letran told ABS-CBN News that it will issue a statement following the committee's meeting on the same day.

The UAAP on Wednesday announced that Ayo will be banned from the league indefinitely for his role in the training camp of the University of Santo Tomas men's basketball team in Barangay Capuy, Sorsogon city.

Ayo, who resigned from his post as UST head coach last Friday, was found to have "endanger(ed) the health and well-being of the student athletes under his charge when he conducted the training during a government-declared state of public emergency intended to arrest the COVID-19 outbreak."

The Growling Tigers trained in Sorsogon, Ayo's hometown, since June. The "Sorsogon bubble" was uncovered when former UST team captain CJ Cansino was kicked off the team in late August.

The university responded with an internal investigation that it submitted to the UAAP, but other government agencies -- including the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) -- have gotten involved.

The CHED has already submitted its own report to the Department of Justice and the Department of the Interior and Local Government, to determine if the university violated the rules of the Inter-Agency Task Force by holding the "bubble."

After Ayo's resignation from UST, there were rumors that he was headed back to Letran -- the school where he got his big break. Ayo had led the Knights to the NCAA title in Season 91, in a sensational upset of arch-rival San Beda.

He jumped ship immediately after, however, leaving Letran for De La Salle University.

Alfrancis Chua, the sports director of San Miguel Corp. who also serves as Letran's assistant to the rector for sports development, has vehemently denied that Ayo is on his way back to the Knights.

Meanwhile, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), the sport's national governing body, said it respects the decision of the UAAP.

"The SBP recognizes that each league has its own constitution, by-laws, and board members. We respect their decisions and policies," SBP Director of Operations Butch Antonio said in a statement to ABS-CBN News.

While they respect the UAAP's decision, this does not mean that they can enforce the ban on Ayo on other leagues -- including the NCAA.