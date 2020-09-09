NBA: Toronto's Ibaka uncertain for Game 6 with sprained ankle

Toronto big man Serge Ibaka is dealing with a sprain in his left ankle and will be uncertain for Game 6 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Boston Celtics.

Cassidy Hubbarth of ESPN reported that Ibaka was wearing a walking boot on his left ankle after Toronto's 111-89 loss to the Celtics in Game 5.

Ibaka "is going to see how he feels tomorrow morning to determine his availability for game 6," as per Hubbarth.

It was not immediately clear when Ibaka suffered the injury. The big man played 18 minutes in Game 5, contributing seven points, four rebounds, and two blocks.

He is averaging 15.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game for the Raptors in the postseason.

Toronto, the defending NBA champion, is facing elimination for the first time in the playoffs after falling behind 3-2 in their best-of-seven series against the Celtics.