NBA: LeBron James is now all-time leader in playoff wins

LeBron James (23) of the Los Angeles Lakers is seen in this August 3, 2020 file photo. Garrett Ellwood, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

LeBron James reached another milestone after leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 112-102 triumph over the Houston Rockets in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinals series.

The win, which came Tuesday at the Walt Disney World campus in Orlando (US time), not only gave the Lakers a 2-1 lead in their best-of-seven playoff series. It also moved James to No. 1 all time in the list of playoff victories, with 162 wins. He moved past former Los Angeles Lakers guard Derek Fisher in the rankings.

"I never came into the league as a kid saying, 'I want to be No. 1 in playoff wins.' I always said I want to be a part of a winning culture and be a winning player and do whatever it takes to help my teammates win and this is the result of it," James said, as quoted by ESPN.

He gave full credit to his teammates and coaches over the course of his 17-year career, which has seen him play in his hometown of Cleveland, Miami, and now, Los Angeles.

"Everyone from the top to bottom -- GMs, owners, training staffs, ballboys, everything. Everyone has a hand in that because we're all a part of the process and the success," James said.

"So, either if I was in Cleveland or Miami and now with the Lakers, I've been a part of three great organizations that have allowed me to be a part of something that's historic," he added.

In an interview immediately after the game, James also said that he hopes the Lakers are making the late Kobe Bryant and his family proud with their performances in the playoffs so far.

"Anybody that's ever put on a Lakers jersey, we hope we make them proud," said James. "It's our responsibility to hold that with the utmost respect."

James had 36 points in their win over Houston. He is also the all-time leader in playoff points, with 7,096.