NBA: Giannis won't demand trade from Milwaukee

Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) of the Milwaukee Bucks drives to the basket against the Houston Rockets at The Arena at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in this August 2, 2020 file photo. Mike Ehrmann, Getty Images via AFP

Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo will not demand a trade out of the Milwaukee Bucks, even after a disappointing end to their campaign this season.

The Bucks were the top overall seed heading to the playoffs, but they never got into a rhythm in the postseason. It took them five games to defeat the Orlando Magic in the first round, then went down 0-3 to the Miami Heat in the semi-finals before averting a sweep with a Game 4 win.

Antetokounmpo sat out Game 5 due to an ankle injury, and the Heat went on to claim a 103-94 win to eliminate the Bucks.

Afterward, Antetokounmpo told Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports that he has no intention of demanding a trade from the team.

"It's not happening. That's not happening," he stressed.

"Some see a wall and go in (another direction). I plow through it," he added. "We just have to get better as a team, individually, and get right back at it next season."

Antetokounmpo, who earlier in the day was named Defensive Player of the Year, will be a free agent at the end of the 2020-21 NBA season. He is also eligible for a "super-max" extension this offseason that may be worth around $254 million over five years.

While Antetokounmpo acknowledged that their early exit is disappointing, he made it clear that he wants to make things work in Milwaukee.

"It's disappointing, but what are we going to do? We're going to keep working. I've got confidence in my teammates," he said.

"I trust my teammates," he also said. "It's supposed to be hard."

Antetokounmpo averaged 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game this season.