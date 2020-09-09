MMA: Team Lakay's Adiwang contemplates ONE Super Series run

Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang. Handout



MANILA, Philippines -- Team Lakay standout Lito Adiwang, also known as "Thunder Kid," will be an interested spectator when ONE: A New Breed II airs on Friday night.

The pre-recorded event features a dramatic main event between four-time Muay Thai world champion Pongsiri PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym of Thailand and WBC super lightweight champion Sean "Clubber" Clancy of Ireland.

Adiwang, who is currently at home in Baguio City with the rest of his teammates, is anticipating an action-packed bout between the champions.

"Sean Clancy is a technical fighter from Ireland who went to Thailand to train and fight there and eventually become a champion. He's even faced some legends of the sport like Saenchai. That's how talented and good he is," said Adiwang.

"But in this fight, I have to go for Pongsiri. I believe Pongsiri will bring everything he's got into this fight. For me, he has the edge in experience and his fighting style is aggressive," he added. "I do wish them both the best of luck."

Adiwang is no stranger to striking, as a former two-time Philippine national wushu champion before building his reputation in mixed martial arts by joining Rich Franklin's ONE Warrior Series. He is currently riding a seven-bout winning streak, with six of those wins coming via stoppage or submission.

ONE Championship allows its athletes to cross-compete between striking disciplines and MMA. The most notable transition has been that of former two-sport ONE world champion Stamp Fairtex, who has competed in Muay Thai, kickboxing, and mixed martial arts. Another notable name is France’s Fabio Pinca, who recently made his mixed martial arts debut.

When asked if he would one day consider competing in ONE Super Series since he is such a huge fan, Adiwang responded positively.

"The thought has definitely crossed my mind," he admitted. "That's definitely something that I plan for the future. I love fighting and striking, and I can see myself being successful if I make that transition."

"Of course, there's a perfect time for everything, and if that time comes, I would love to compete in ONE Super Series," he also said.

At the moment, however, Adiwang is focused on his MMA career, especially as his ultimate goal is to become a world champion.

If and when he fights at ONE Super Series, Adiwang knows he will be joining a highly competitive league featuring some of the best in the world.

"ONE Super Series is the premier striking league in the world. The fact that ONE is signing the best of the best, legends of the striking martial arts, fans can see champion versus champion fights here," he said.

"But even though ONE Super Series has a lot of champions and legends, they also give equal opportunity and chances to contenders who are fighting for their dreams and trying to climb to the top," he added.