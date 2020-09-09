Giannis leads NBA All-Defensive team

NEW YORK - Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, the 2019-20 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, leads season's All-Defensive first team announced on Tuesday.

Antetokounmpo received 97 NBA All-Defensive First Team votes from a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters and earned 195 total points.

Joining Antetokounmpo on the roster of this season's defensive stand-outs was Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons of Australia, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert of France and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart.

Davis, who finished in second place for the Defensive Player of the Year Award, has been named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team for the second time.

It's the fourth straight All-Defensive Team selection for Gobert, the NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

