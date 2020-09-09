FIBA strengthens partnership with Int'l Wheelchair Basketball Federation

FIBA secretary general Andreas Zagklis and IWBF president Ulf Mehrens taken April 7, 2019 at the Patrick Baumann House of Basketball.



FIBA and the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) have strengthened their partnership with the renewal of a memorandum of understanding until the end of 2023.

The world governing bodies for basketball and wheelchair basketball have extended their agreement that will see them continue to work closely toward the same goal -- to make basketball, in whatever version, the most popular sports community.

The newly-signed agreement will enhance the collaboration between IWBF and FIBA, with a special focus on 3x3, broadcast initiatives, and marketing concepts in the wheelchair game, which IWBF hopes to develop with the support of FIBA, a true leader in the world of sport, particularly within those facets.

"FIBA has been working closely with the IWBF for numerous years, and we are delighted to continue this collaboration," said FIBA secretary general Andreas Zagklis.

"Our experience and knowledge gained in developing a new discipline within our sport and the excellent broadcasting standards achieved at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 in China last year can only help the IWBF in their vision for the future," he added.

"We look forward to supporting the IWBF over the next four years in their new developments and initiatives."

Meanwhile, IWBF president Ulf Mehrens said they are "extremely honored to be considered part of the FIBA family and thrilled to be able to continue to develop further links between the two formats and promote inclusion throughout the basketball community."

Mehrens said that as their federation is relatively young, they deeply value the support and guidance of FIBA.

The beneficial working relationship was established in 1992, by the then IWBF president Sir Philip Craven MBE and the former FIBA secretary general Borislav Stankovic following the creation of an independent wheelchair basketball federation.

IWBF is recognized as a basketball organization under the FIBA general statutes.

