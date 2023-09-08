Photo from V-League media bureau

MANILA – Faida Bakanke displayed an inspirational performance as the Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws dealt College of St. Benilde Lady Blazers their first loss in the 2023 V-League Women's Collegiate Challenge.

The Lady Tamaraws cruised to a 25-23, 19-25, 25-16, 25-22 victory over the NCAA champions to move a win away from sweeping the preliminary round at the Paco Arena yesterday.

Bakanke, who just lost her father, unloaded a career-high 19 points on 13 attacks and huge six service aces.

"Happy naman ako dahil sa mga adjustments na ginawa namin. Yung adjustments na yun yung naglead sa amin para makuha namin yung gusto namin sa sistema namin," said FEU interim head coach Manolo Refugia.

Tin Ubaldo orchestrated the Lady Tamaraws' balanced attack with 19 excellent sets to go with nine points as Chenie Tagaod and Kiesha Bedonia netted 14 and 13 points, respectively, for the 6-0 slate.

The Lady Blazers, who fell to 3-1, had Gayle Pascual and Jade Gentapa as their leading scorers with 17 points apiece.

The Lady Tamaraws will go for the sweep on Wednesday against fellow unbeaten team University of the East.

In men's play, De La Salle Green Spikers boosted their semifinal hopes while eliminating Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals from contention with a 25-19, 26-24, 25-18 win.

The Green Spikers banked on the proven duo of JM Ronquillo and Noel Kampton with 16 and 14 points, respectively.

"Nagising kami from last game, realizing na nandoon na kami hindi pa namin nasamantala. More like a wakeup call, hopefully after this game talagang open na sila for changes talaga," said La Salle acting head coach Jose Roque, recalling their five set loss to National University last time out.

Not to be outdone was rookie Yoyong Mendoza, who delivered 10 points as the Green Spikers elevated their win-loss record to 3-2 to remain at solo fourth.

Not a single General reached double figures as Bryan Jay Cabrera led them in scoring with eight points, while Frelwin Taculog added seven points.

Meanwhile, FEU men bolstered their drive for a playoff berth while also eliminating San Beda University in four sets, 25-19, 25-21, 20-25, 25-15.

The Tamaraws rose to an even 3-3 win-loss record for fifth place, thanks to Dryx Saavedra and Andrei Delicana, who made 18 and 16 points, accordingly.

"Kailangan din sabihin sa boys na walang nananalo sa dalawang sets eh. Tulad nito, nakuha ng San Beda ang third set. Kapag gusto mo kasi manalo, kung kaya mong tapusin ng tatlong set lang, kailangan maging maayos ang galaw," said FEU head coach Eddieson Orcullo.

Tamaraws middle blocker, Lirick Mendoza, chimed in 11 points, while Jerold Talisayan got nine points on top of six digs and four excellent receptions.

Kevin Montemayor paced the 0-5 Red Spikers with 15 points on 13 attacks while Ralph Cabalsa added 12 points.

FEU will close out its preliminary round schedule against also-ran Emilio Aguinaldo College on Wednesday.