MANILA — Serbia is heading to the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Finals

The Serbian squad, led by Bogdan Bogdanovic’s 23 points, three assists, and four rebounds, and Ognjen Dobric’s 16 makers, outlasted Canada, 95-86, in the semifinals of the tournament on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

After trailing 10-13 following a jumper by Dillon Brooks in the 4:36 mark of the first, the Serbians imposed their might as they overtook the Canadians to end the frame on a 13-2 run.

Despite multiple efforts to close in on Serbia’s double-digit lead throughout the following quarters, the hot-shooting and rebounding advantage was just too much for Canada.

The Canadians found themselves down by as much as 17 in the fourth, 82-65, ending their magical run at the World Cup.

RJ Barrett top-scored for the Canadians with 23 points and three rebounds, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put up 15 markers with 10 assists, but it was all for nothing as they endured a loss that brought down their hopes of clinching a gold medal.

Serbia will be waiting for the victor of the matchup of the Team USA-Germany faceoff later at 8:40 PM, while Canada be facing the loser of the same matchup as they enter the Battle for Third place of the World Cup

