MANILA -- Germany star Dennis Schroder had been bugging United States guard Austin Reaves all year about playing against each other in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

Reaves said the odds of it even happening prior to the end of the 2022-23 NBA season had always been low.

That likelihood became even smaller when the Los Angeles Lakers made a deep post-season run which saw them reach the Western Conference finals, as Reaves wanted to prioritize rest.

“Dennis all year was asking me if there was a possibility of being, or considering playing for the team in the future and I mean, I was open to it,” Reaves said on Thursday, a day before the United States squares off with Germany in the World Cup semifinals.

“Obviously, I told him straight up that I wasn’t going to play this summer because I wanted to rest. We had a long run, it was my first postseason run.”

When the opportunity presented itself for Reaves, Schroder became the first to know even before the official announcement was made on July 6.

“He was the first person I texted,” Reaves shared. “I got this opportunity, can’t say no to it, I just want to let you know before it all broke, and obviously he was super supportive.”

The relationship between Reaves and Schroder has grown after a remarkable season together with the Lakers.

The undrafted combo guard was the Lakers’ breakout star last year, averaging 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while shooting 52.9 percent from the field.

Schroder, on the other hand, was in his second stint with the purple and gold. The two joined forces with superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis for a playoff run which saw the Lakers ousting the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors before ultimately falling to eventual NBA champions Denver Nuggets.

Reaves describes his backcourt counterpart as his friend and brother whom he got to know more throughout that stretch.

“I have a bunch of love and respect for Dennis, I got to know his kids, his wife, he’s a great teammate, player, even better father, and someone that I have a lot of respect for,” Reaves said.

Unfortunately, Schroder signed a new deal with the Toronto Raptors last July. But his connection with Reaves still reflects greatly through other ties the latter has with Germany.

“My grandma is from there; my brother (Spencer) plays over there, he plays professionally, obviously we’ve got those ties, but we’re here (now),” Reaves said.

Schroder is expected to lead Germany in the semifinals, with his team-high numbers in scoring (18.0) and assists (6.3).

It will be a duel Reaves looks forward to, knowing that they will not be teammates in the NBA anymore.

Wherever the wind takes both, the budding Lakers star is grateful for how far he’s gone, knowing that he came from humble beginnings.

“It’s awesome, just being a kid in the middle of nowhere from Arkansas, it’s surreal, it’s just special for me just because everywhere I go, there’s a lot of love, and I appreciate that,” Reaves said.

