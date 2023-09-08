PBA throws full support for Asian Games-bound Gilas

PBA chairman Ricky Vargas. PBA Images

MANILA -- It's going to be "pass or fail" for the Philippine Basketball Association in throwing its full support to Gilas Pilipinas for the fast-approaching Asian Games in China.

But PBA chairman Ricky Vargas said they needed to act fast and put total commitment to help build a national team for the Games kicking off on Sept. 23.

"We needed to have a board meeting because we knew if we're gonna commit to Asian Games, it can be a 'pass-or-fail' for the PBA there," said Vargas during their press conference announcing the appointment of Tim Cone as Gilas coach.

Part of the league's commitment is to make sure Cone gets the players he will be needing for the Asian Games.

The PBA also gave the go-signal for Ginebra governor Alfrancis Chua and commissioner Willie Marcial to serve as Gilas team manager and deputy team manager, respectively.

"A lot of risk we have to look at because this particular Gilas team is a PBA team coached by a PBA coach and the governor of Barangay Ginebra and the commissioner of the PBA are sitting on the bench," said Vargas.

"But the PBA is all-in. When the board discussed it, we were single-minded about it. Eh kung hindi tayo kikilos, sino pa?"

Vargas said members of the board are in unison especially for the Philippine flag.

"The PBA has never been afraid to fail. The governors were saying: we were not afraid when it was COVID (2020 bubble) and we're not afraid today especially for a good cause, which is the Philippine team," he said.

The PBA earlier trimmed down its Season 48 to two conferences instead of the usual three to give way to the FIBA World Cup as well as the anticipated participation in the Asiad.

This forced the league to move the season-opening Governors' Cup to October.

