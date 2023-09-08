MANILA - RSG Philippines averted disaster after escaping a new-look Onic Philippines squad, 2-1, in their MPL Season 12 opener at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati, Friday afternoon.

Dean "Raizen" Sumagui, Jomarie "Escalera" Delos Santos and Mark "Kramm" Rusiana made their debut for Onic after transferring from Smart Omega, and TNC Pro Team, respectively. Ralph "Rapidoot" Adrales also returned after a season in the development league team Onic Arsenals.

After winning a lengthy 27 minute matchup in Game 1, Onic Philippines were poised to close things down in Game 2.

But RSG Philippines managed to find their footing after a crucial Final Slash by Nathanael "Nathzzz" Estrologo followed by a base takedown to bring the series to a rubber match.

Finally, RSG Philippines nailed the coffin with a tight Game 3 matchup to secure the first win.

RSG Philippines will try to look for their first win against Blacklist International while Onic will face reigning champions ECHO on Saturday.