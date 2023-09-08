MPL Season 12: KarlTzy leads ECHO to opener win vs. Blacklist

MANILA -- Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno had 12 kills as ECHO made quick work of Blacklist International in their MPL Season 12 opener held at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati, Friday afternoon.

ECHO continued their win streak against Blacklist, since clinching the M4 World Championship title earlier this year.

ECHO banked on a snowball win to open up Game 1, with two-time world champion KarlTzy racking up a team high 6 kills. The reigning MPL champions clamped down Edward "Edward" Jay Dapadap to 3 deaths and an assist.

KarlTzy replicated this performance in Game 2, while Jaypee was the key to the Game 2 win after a crucial pick-off on Stephen "Sensui" Castillo, that lead to the final lord take and the win.

ECHO will be facing Onic, while Blacklist will face RSG on Saturday.