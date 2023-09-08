MANILA (UPDATE) - AP Bren opened their MPL Season 12 campaign with a convincing 2-0 win against TNC Pro Team on Friday at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

AP Bren, whose players came from national team duties for Sibol at the International Esports Federation - World Esports Championships held in Iasi Romania, dominated in two consecutive matches.

AP Bren banked on two dominant games to pull through against a reformed TNC Pro Team squad, at one point racking a 10,000 gold lead against last season's cellar-dwellers.

AP Bren landed in Manila past midnight last Monday, after they were denied boarding to their plane in Iasi, and in Bucharest in Romania.

"Mahirap yung nangyari sa'min eh. We were denied boarding, or at least yung players, IESF athletes were denied boarding in Iasi, and going to Bucharest. Going to Bucharest they rode a bus for 6 hours only to be denied, again," head coach Francis "Duckeyyy" Glindro said.

They got assistance from the national esports body, the Philippine Esports Organization (PESO) through Executive Director Marlon Marcelo so they could return home in time for the MPL Season 12 match.

TNC will face Minana EVOS, while AP Bren will face RSG Philippines on Sunday.