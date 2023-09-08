Stephen “The Sniper” Loman. Handout photo



Former ONE bantamweight champion John “Hands of Stone” Lineker is excited with how quickly he’ll be back in action following his exciting last-second knockout win over “The Fighting God” Kim Jae Woong.

But what makes him more excited is that he finally faces second-ranked Stephen “The Sniper” Loman, whom he was supposed to fight a few years back.

Now Lineker and Loman will tangle in a battle between two of the best bantamweights in the MMA world at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 30.

“Loman is a tough athlete, a guy who goes after his opponents all the time. For sure we will have a great fight. He has shown that he also wants to fight for the title,” Lineker said.

“Loman is a very versatile guy, who fights well both standing and on the ground. But I'm sure it will be a great fight, a very fun fight, where we'll put on a great show for the fans.”

The Brazilian knows that he will have his hands full against Loman, who’s been nothing but a force in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

“The Sniper” has shown different dimensions in all of his wins in the promotion, starting with a first-round knockout of Yusup Saadulaev and then strong, dominant outings against Shoko Sato and Bibiano Fernanes, where his wrestling and top control were on full display.

One common denominator in those three wins for Loman was how he used his movement, found angles, and relied on his speed to overwhelm his opponents. It’s something that Lineker has taken note of.

“All the athletes that are well ranked in this division are dangerous, because they have the same goal of trying to be champion. As I said, Loman is a guy who moves a lot, which makes it difficult for those who like striking,” he said.

“In addition, he has a good takedown game and good ground and pound. So, I need to work on my boxing well and always be prepared to defend his takedown attempts.”

While Loman has shown different abilities over his last few fights, Lineker is certain that the Filipino won’t risk standing and trading with him – the same way that Kim, a known striker, decided to change game plans last minute.

Whether the Team Lakay star decides to stand and trade with him or not, “Hands of Stone” is certain that he’ll get the knockout finish no matter what.

“When I faced Kim Jae Woong, I thought the fight would be fought standing up, just striking, and he surprised me by putting me down. So, taking this fight against Kim Jae Woong as an experience, I need to be prepared for all situations that may happen in the fight,” he said.

“I believe that Loman will also try to put me down, because he knows that I have a heavy hand and knockout power. So, I believe he won't want to risk it. I'm going to get the knockout, like I do in all my fights.

“I enter a fight to knock out, to put on a show. And this fight will be no different. I will get the knockout one more time.”