Football: Quinley Quezada joins Cowart in Perth Glory

Filipinas midfielder Quinley Quezada celebrates with fans after their win over New Zealand in Group A of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, on July 25, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. PFF-PWNFT/File.

Another standout of the Philippine women's national football team is headed to the Liberty A-League to play for Perth Glory.

The club announced on Friday that Quinley Quezada will join them for the 2023-24 season. She is the second Filipina to sign with Perth Glory, after defender Jessika Cowart.

Quezada, 26, previously played for JEF United Chiba in Japan's WE League and with the Red Star Belgrade in Serbia. She was part of the squad that represented the Philippines in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in New Zealand.

"I'm very excited to be joining Perth Glory this season," said Quezada, who has scored 22 goals since debuting for the Filipinas in 2018. "Aside from Perth being a beautiful community to live in, I’ve heard so many admirable things about the club and team."

Perth Glory head coach Alex Epakis, who was part of the Filipinas' coaching staff earlier this year, is looking forward to integrating both Quezada and Cowart into their club system.

"[Quezada] has a strong level of versatility to her game across multiple attacking positions," he said. "I have been conscious of the style of play we want to have this season and having various attacking threats and types of players is an important part of that vision."

"Quinley will provide us with different attacking qualities and will certainly build a great combination with our other players in attack," he added.

Perth Glory placed sixth in the 2022-23 A-League season, with a 5-4-9 win-draw-loss slate.

