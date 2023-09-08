Alex Eala of the Philippines and Natsumi Kawaguchi of Japan at the 2023 W100 Tokyo. Ando Securities Open on Facebook

Filipino Alex Eala and Japanese Natsumi Kawaguchi failed to secure another come-from-behind upset on Friday in the doubles semifinals of the W100 Tokyo in Japan.

The left-handed tandem fell to British No. 2 seeds Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls, 0-6, 7-5, 6-10, at the Ariake Tennis Park’s Colosseum.

A day after posting a 4-6, 6-3, 12-10 quarterfinal win over third seeds Natela Dzalamidze of Georgia and Sofya Lansere of Russia, Eala and Kawaguchi were blanked in the opening set by the 2022 WTA Granby champions.

Barnett and Nicholls broke serve to love for 2-0, then notched a love hold with a service winner to zoom to 5-0.

They broke for the third time to win the first set in 18 minutes via a gentle backhand drop volley, 6-0.

The Britons carried on in the second set and gained a 4-1 edge by firing a winning return at the net.

Eala and Kawaguchi, who scored a 6-4, 7-6(3) opening-round victory against Thais Luksika Kumkhum and Peangtarn Plipuech, bounced back with a hold on the deciding point at deuce.

They broke for 3-4 courtesy of an Eala forehand overhead crosscourt winner, then broke again at 40-40 due to a double fault to take the lead at 5-4.

Barnett and Nicholls broke back as the Filipino and Japanese were serving for the set, and Eala and Kawaguchi responded with another break to serve for the set for the second time.

At 40-15 in the 12th game, Eala and Kawaguchi forced a long forehand service return to remain in contention, 7-5.

In the super tiebreak, an Eala backhand winner down the T evened the score at 3-3 until the British doubles specialists pulled away to 8-5 with a forehand crosscourt winner.

Barnett and Nicholls converted a mini-break for 9-5 and earned four match points, the first of which was saved by a clean backhand.

On their second match point, the Britons prevailed courtesy of a forehand error, 10-6, and booked their spot in the final against Jessika Ponchet of France and Bibiane Schoofs of the Netherlands.



The 18-year-old Eala, who has four ITF women’s singles titles, also participated in the singles draw of the $100,000 ITF event.

The qualifying top seed and WTA World No. 195 breezed past Kanako Morisaki of Japan and ninth seed Anastasia Kulikova of Finland in straight sets.

In the main draw, the 2022 US Open Juniors singles champion defeated wildcard Kawaguchi in the first round, 6-4, 6-3, then lost to Australian No. 5 seed and World No. 111 Kimberly Birrell in the second round, 6-4, 6-7(5), 2-6.

