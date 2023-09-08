Cone wants two-way players for Gilas in Asiad

Coach Tim Cone. PBA Images.

MANILA -- New Gilas Pilipinas coach Tim Cone said that for the coming Asian Games, he needs players who can defend and score when needed.

Cone added that he wants his team to be able to use fluid ball movement to be able to handle other Asian teams like Jordan, Japan, Korea and Asian Games host China.

"We're gonna be focused on ball movement. We're going to make sure the ball moves; that's going to be really crucial for us," said the coach, shortly after he was announced as the interim head tactician for the national team.

"And we're going to be very defensive-oriented. I think that's going to be our edge in the Asian Games."

Cone said he is fully aware they can not outscore other teams, but with solid defense they will prevent the opposition from piling points.

"We're not going to try to outscore a team like Japan, which scored a lot in the World Cup but this team we're building, we're really looking for guys who are two-way players," he said.

Cone came in as a temporary replacement for Chot Reyes, who stepped down from his post as national team coach after the conclusion of their campaign in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, where they managed just one win.

It will be the second time for Cone to call the shots for a national basketball team.

But unlike in his first Asian Games duty in 1998 when he had the very best players at the time, Cone will have to solely rely on PBA players with Gilas mainstays from the Japan and Korean leagues unavailable.

Among the hold overs from the 2023 FIBA World Cup are June Mar Fajardo, Japeth Aguilar, Scottie Thompson and RR Pogoy. Pool members Calvin Oftana and Chris Newsome are also tipped to join the nucleus with naturalized imports Justin Brownlee and Ange Koaume.

Cone said they're also looking at PBA stars who were not involved with the World Cup buildup and campaign.

He mentioned gunner Mikey Williams as a candidate.

"You can't win if you don't bring your best players. That's always been my opinion about the national team," said Cone.

"You have to get your best players to be the best team. We're not gonna bring in our best players at the moment 'cause we're not gonna have the guys from Japan, Korea. But we're gonna get the best players who are available and try to make them the best team. I think that's important."

