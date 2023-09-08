Bogdan Bogdanovic against Canada at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Semifinals on September 8. 2023. Photo by FIBA

MANILA — It took nine years, but Bogdan Bogdanovic is finally entering the FIBA World Cup finals stage once again.

After being routed by Team USA in the 2014 edition of the games, Serbia once again has a shot to cement themselves at the top of international basketball after they dominated Canada, 95-86, earlier today during their semifinals matchup at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The sweet-shooting Serbian team captain was admirable once more, finishing 23 points, four assists, and three rebounds, but he deflected all the praises and gave appreciation for all of his teammates who contributed to the win.

“Props to all of the guys, we played amazing,” Bogdanovic said.

He also showed his gratitude towards Borisa Simanic, his teammate who lost a kidney during the World Cup, who expressed his support for the team prior to the game yet again.

“Even Borisa who texted us again in the morning, everybody put in an effort and it came out as a big win.”

All in all, the 6-foot-5 Atlanta Hawks guard was just glad that they had played their best performance so far at the tournament.

“[We were] told that we played our best game against Lithuania, but tonight was our best game so far in the tournament,” said Bogdanovic.

The former Sacramento Kings guard then bared how their family, friends, and other fellow countrymen also took part in their impressive stint at the World Cup.

“It’s tough to dedicate two months without seeing your family and your friends, it’s really tough, so I’m just happy that everything is coming together and success is coming out of it,” he said.

“Them (his family) and my friends, they’ve believed since day one. When we were booking tickets, we didn’t know who would come with us as a team, and I’m so happy that they are here to witness this moment and share it with me.”

But the former NBA first round draftee quickly shifted his focus, saying that there is still work to be done especially that they will be facing either of the two heavyweights in Team USA and Germany.

“We can only enjoy tonight, tomorrow we have to recover. We’ll watch the game tonight, then get ready for whoever comes to the Finals.”

