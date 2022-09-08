Spikers' Turf Open: Umandal stars in Navy's win vs Army

From Spiker's Turf Facebook page

PGJC-Navy dropped the first set before carving out a 20-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-18 win against Army-Katinko Oil in the 2022 Spikers' Turf Open Conference on Thursday at the Paco Arena.

Jau Umandal exploded for a conference-high 29 points on 26 attacks, 2 aces, and a block to go along with 10 receptions and 7 digs.

With the win, the Sea Lions recovered from a 5-set loss to National University-Sta. Elena last Tuesday.

“Yung first set kasi nag-adjust pa sila. Parang yung talo namin sa NU nandiyan pa sa kanila nung first set, so pressured yung first set namin kanina kaya sinabihan namin sila na medyo mag-relax muna,” said PGJC-Navy head coach Cecil Cruzada.

“Sabi namin ‘di naman nila kailangan ma-pressure sila sa laro kasi kaya naman nila at pinagensayuhan namin yung mga gagawin."

The Sea Lions fell to a 3-10 deficit against the Junjun Taneo-led Troopers, who eventually took a 25-20 win.

PGJC-Navy answered back by taking the next two frames for a commanding 2-1 lead.

Umandal then secured an 8-point advantage for PGJC-Navy, 19-11. The Sea Lions eventually closed out the Troopers, 25-18.

PGJC-Navy now holds a 2-1 record.

The Troopers have yet to win in 3 games.

