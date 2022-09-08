Spikers' Turf: Cignal brings down VNS in 3 sets

From Spikersturf.ph

MANILA -- Cignal fought off VNS-One Alicia in the third set to complete a 25-22, 25-20, 26-24 sweep in the 2022 Spikers' Turf Open Conference Thursday at Paco Arena.

With the win, the HD Spikers improved its record to 3-0 and extended their winning streak to 16 games dating back to the 2019 Reinforced Conference.

Ysay Marasigan spearheaded Cignal with 14 points built on 12 attacks, an ace, and a block.

Marck Espejo added 8 points, while JP Bugaoan added 6 markers and 2 kill in the game which lasted for an hour and 35 minutes.

The Griffins, though, managed to put up a fight in the third set, leaning on Ben San Andres for a 24-22 lead.

But San Andres committed costly errors which led to their defeat.

“Well, pagdating naman sa mga ganiyang laro, kung sino 'yung pinakamatibay na puso pagdating sa game, 'yun ang mananalo. Maganda naman naging performance, nanalo kahit na medyo na-rattle nung patapos na ang laro,” said HD Spikers head coach Dexter Clamor.

“Ang importante naman doon is kung paano namin tinapos yung game."

