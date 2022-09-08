PBA: Fajardo makes headway for Season 47 MVP plum

San Miguel center June Mar Fajardo celebrates after winning the All-Filipino Cup. PBA Images.

San Miguel Beer's main man June Mar Fajardo is officially back from injury, helping his team win the all-Filipino crown at the expense of Talk 'N Text.

Two years since sustaining a fractured right tibia, Fajardo emerged as an early leader for the race for the season MVP award.

The "Kraken," who already won the Best Player of the Conference and Finals MVP for the Philippine Cup, is leading the race with 42.6 statistical points behind averages of 18.7 markers, a league-best 14.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.3 block shots in 26 games played.

Closing in at second place is his San Miguel teammate CJ Perez, who has 37.9 statistical points on 18.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists, while leading the league in steals with 2.5 per game.

Reigning MVP Scottie Thompson of Barangay Ginebra is running at third place with 37.8 statistical points (16.7 points, 9.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.5 steals), followed two other Gin Kings -- Japeth Aguilar with 33.1 statistical points and a PBA-best 2.5 block shots (17.1 points, 8.0 rebounds); and Christian Standhardinger with 32.8 statistical points (14.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists).

Making it to the Top 10 list are Jamie Malonzo and Robert Bolick of NorthPort, Calvin Oftana of NLEX, and Mikey Williams and Roger Pogoy of TNT.

Malonzo (17.2 points, 10.3 rebounds) tallied 32.60 statistical points just behind Bolick who has 32.63 statistical points= (18.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists).

Oftana ranks No. 8 (17.0 points, 7.8 rebounds) with 32.4 statistical points, and last year's Rookie of the Year Williams is at No. 9 with 31. 9 statistical points (18.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists).

Pogoy, who topped the league in scoring with an average of 18.9 points, is at 10th with 30.9 statistical points.

