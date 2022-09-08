A crack Bay Area Dragons team spearheaded by NBA veterans Myles Powell and Andrew Nicholson will battle the NLEX Road Warriors on Friday at Kerry Sports in Bonifacio Global City.

Both teams are using this tune-up game in preparation for the coming PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Powell, a 6-foot-2 spitfire guard, is an NBA veteran who played for the Philadelphia 76ers under head coach Doc Rivers.

He played for the United States team that competed in the Pan American Games three years ago fresh from college. He entered the NBA last year after going undrafted the previous year and played 11 games for the Sixers, a team he used to cheer for being an Allen Iverson fan.

Powell also had a brief stint with the New York Knicks coached by Tom Thibodeau.

Nicholson is another NBA veteran who played for three teams. The 6-foot-10 center/forward saw action for the Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets.

These two players are using their stint as imports of the Bay Area Dragons as a potential ticket back to the NBA.

But more than these two NBA veterans, the Dragons also have 7-foot-5 center Liu Chuanxing from the Chinese national team.

Curiously, the Dragons also beefed up their coaching staff.

The Bay Area Dragons will be handled by Olympian Brian Goorjian, who led the Australian national team to a third-place finish, its highest ever in the Games.

Assisting Goorjian is Filipino coach Cholo Villanueva, giving the Dragons an idea of how Pinoy basketball is being played.

Villanueva, head coach of Batangas City Embassy Whiskey in the MPBL, will also join the Dragons when the team competes in the EASL.

This means the Road Warriors will have their hands full and this will be a good opportunity for Earl Clark, another NBA veteran, to test his mettle.

Clark, who played for several NBA teams, including the LA Lakers where he teamed up with the late Kobe Bryant, played last week in his first tune-up game when the Road Warriors battled the Blackwater Bossing.

How Clark had adjusted himself to the weather condition remains to be seen as he was seen losing steam in the endgame after an explosive start where he hit a bunch of treys for the Road Warriors.

“I’ve been sweating a lot, that’s why I was drinking lots of fluids because I felt my legs are beginning to suffer from cramps,” said Clark.

The Road Warriors, who are likely to be handled by interim mentor Adonis Tierra, will play without two key players -- Anthony Semerad and Philip Paniamogan, who are still recovering from injuries.

Semerad had a bone spur excision, while Paniamogan suffered a meniscal tear.

But the Road Warriors will still have a solid local crew anchored on Calvin Oftana, now the acknowledged star of the team, who represented Gilas Pilipinas in the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers where he had an opportunity teaming up with NBA star Jordan Clarkson.

Mainstays Kevin Alas and JR Quinahan, Trollano, team captain Justin Chua, a healthier Matt Nieto and Raul Soyud, are also likewise to provide balance offensively and defensively for the team.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.