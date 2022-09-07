New PSC Chairman Noli Eala. Photo courtesy of the PSC.

For somebody who spent more years being involved in the game of basketball, it’s not surprising to see newly-appointed Philippine Sports Commission chairman Noli Eala cares for the game he loves just like millions of hoop-crazy Filipinos.

A former PBA commissioner, who also served as an executive of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, Eala is fully supportive of the country’s hosting of the FIBA World Cup next year and also asked the nation to rally behind our Gilas Pilipinas team competing in the biggest basketball event.

“I encourage everyone, not just the basketball-loving Filipinos, to support the country’s hosting of the World Cup, which gives so much pride for the Philippines being one of the hosts, and stay behind our very own Gilas Pilipinas team,” said Eala, who now leads the government’s sports agency, succeeding Butch Ramirez.

A long-time sports broadcaster, Eala succeeded the late Jun Bernardino as PBA commissioner in 2002. Under his watch as the league commissioner, he was able to introduce the Crispa-Toyota reunion game in 2003 and the TM Legends Game two years later.

Eala also opened the doors to foreign teams playing in the PBA, among those squads who played in Asia’s pioneering professional league where Yonsei University-Korea, Magnolia-Jilin China, and Novi Sad from Yugoslavia.

When Eala stepped down as PBA commissioner, he formed another league, Liga Pilipinas, then he was appointed as executive director of the SBP. As executive director, he also became the project director of the original Smart Gilas Pilipinas in 2008.

That Smart Gilas team, then bannered by some of the best amateur standouts and future PBA stars like Chris Tiu, Mark Barroca, JVee Casio, Marcio Lassiter and Chris Lutz among others and reinforced by Marcus Douthit, was the precursor of the Gilas program now being handled by Chot Reyes.

As basketball is treated as religion in the Philippines, Eala and the PSC are all out in supporting the World Cup that is expected not just to showcase our world-class hosting capabilities, but will also provide economic boost to the country that is still trying to get its feet up on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A hoop lover himself, Eala shared the same passion of a nation which eats, lives and breaths basketball to stand behind our Gilas Pilipinas in next year’s World Cup.

On Wednesday, officials from the SBP paid a courtesy call to the new chairman of the government’s sports agency.

Joining Eala in welcoming the delegates from the SBP is PSC commissioner and Philippine Sports Hall of Famer Bong Coo.

Leading the courtesy visit of the SBP team were executive director Sonny Barrios, who also serves as event director for the FIBA World Cup 2023, Erika Dy, deputy event director, Dickie Bachmann, division chief for operations, local organizing committee, Jude Turcuato, representing Smart Communications, which serves as the event’s global partner, Atty. Aga Francisco, SBP legal consultant and chairman of FIBA legal commission and John Lucas, head of operations, joint management committee, Philippines, FBWC 2023.

