Alyssa Valdez misses cut

From the PVL Facebook page

Creamline mainstays Jia Morado-de Guzman and Tots Carlos will spearhead the Philippine women's volleyball team campaign in the ASEAN Grand Prix which begins on Friday in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

Also included in the 14-woman lineup are Jema Galanza, Ced Domingo, Jeanette Panaga, Michelle Gumabao, Ella De Jesus, Risa Sato, Pau Soriano, Kyla Atienza, Fille Cayetano, Kyle Negrito, Rosemarie Vargas and Rizza Mandapat.

Alyssa Valdez did not make it into the list as she contracted dengue days before the recent AVC Cup for Women.

Filling her spot is Sato.

Valdez, however, tagged along and even participated in the team training a day before the Grand Prix as showed by photos posted on SMM Facebook page.

The Philippines will open its campaign against Thailand at 7 p.m. on Friday, followed by a game against Vietnam at 4 p.m. on Saturday and Indonesia at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Except for Indonesia, the nationals have already tackled the Thais and the Vietnamese in the 9-team AVC Cup for Women.