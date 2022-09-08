From Ryuku Golden Kings Facebook page

PBA journeyman Jay Washington has signed up with the Ryukyu Golden Kings for the upcoming Japan B.League 2022-2023 season.

The Golden Kings announced the development through its Facebook page.

Ryuku decided to bring Washington in as its back up big man after one of its core players Watanabe Hiyu sustained an injury.

The Golden Kings will also need an experienced Filipino cager as they compete in the upcoming East Asia Super League.

"The league match against the PBA champions, which will be held in Manila, Philippines on November 2, will be a game in which basketball is the national sport of the Philippines," Ryuku management said. "The Kings will face a tough battle in an environment they have never experienced before."

For his part, Washington said he is excited to be playing for the Golden Kings.

"I am so excited to be joining your incredible team for this upcoming 2022-2023 season! I am proud to play for such a great organization and look forward to our continued success. I will work hard and give my. all for the championship!" he said.

Washington is a 4-time PBA champion who played for several teams, including Talk 'N Text, San Miguel, GlobalPort, and Rain or Shine.

The last time he played in the PBA was for Blackwater.

