WNBA: Storm overpower Mystics, Sun win 10th straight

Jewell Loyd scored 20 points and Sue Bird added 14 as the host Seattle Storm broke out of a 3-point shooting slump while routing the Washington Mystics 105-71 on Tuesday night.

Bird made all four of her 3-point attempts and the Storm (20-10) made 10-of-14 in building a 54-39 halftime lead. Loyd finished the game 3 of 5 on 3-pointers.

Ezi Magbegor added 15 points, Katie Lou Samuelson scored 13 and Mercedes Russell 11 for Seattle.

The sharp-shooting Storm shot 59.1 percent from the floor, 60.9 percent on 3-pointers and 81.3 percent on free throws.

Shavonte Zellous scored 17 points, Ariel Atkins added 13 and Megan Gustafson had 12 to lead the Mystics (10-18). Tina Charles, the WNBA's leading scorer who was playing her second game after a four-game absence due to a sore left hip, scored just four points in 25 minutes.

-- Sun blow past Wings for 10th straight win --

Brionna Jones poured in 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Connecticut Sun, who built a huge first-half lead and rolled to a 83-56 win over the short-handed Dallas Wings on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas.

The victory was the 10th straight for the Sun, their longest streak since 2006 when they won 12 in a row. Connecticut (22-6), which owns the top record in the WNBA, clinched a single bye in the postseason and is two games up on the second-place Las Vegas Aces with four games left in the regular season.

Connecticut played for the first time since Aug. 31 and produced its 16th double-digit victory of the season. Only half of the teams in the league have reached the 15-win plateau this season.

Briann January and Natisha Hiedeman added 13 points for the Sun, with Jonquel Jones, DeWanna Bonner scoring 11 apiece in the victory.

Marina Mabrey led Dallas with 16 points while Allisha Gray and Awak Kuier hit for 10 each. Arike Ogunbowale, the Wings' All-Star guard and leading scorer, shot 2-for-17 from the floor and scored just eight points, snapping a streak of 65 consecutive games with double-figure scoring.

Dallas (12-17) lost for the third time in its past four outings but held onto seventh place in the league as it battles with New York, Washington and Los Angeles for the final two playoffs spots.

The Wings played without forward Isabelle Harrison (COVID protocol) and point guard Moriah Jefferson (hamstring injury).