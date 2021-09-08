Thirdy Ravena clears quarantine, joins San-En practice

Thirdy Ravena has cleared quarantine in Japan and joined the San-En NeoPhoenix in practice on Wednesday.

Ravena, who signed a contract extension with San-En in May, revealed on social media that he was "finally out" of quarantine and later shared a video of his photo shoot with the team.

The NeoPhoenix also showed a snippet of Ravena in practice.

Ravena blazed a trail for Filipino players in 2020 when he signed as an Asian import with San-En. His first season didn't quite go as planned, however, as a bout with COVID-19 as well as injuries limited him to 18 games.

He averaged 9.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game for San-En, with the team compiling a 12-47 record in his first season.

He re-upped with the NeoPhoenix in May, saying he has some "unfinished business" with the club.

Several other Filipino players have since signed with B.League teams as well, including Thirdy's older brother Kiefer who inked a contract with the Shiga Lakestars.

Also set to play in the B.League this season are: Juan Gomez de Liano (Earthfriends Tokyo Z), Bobby Ray Parks Jr. (Nagoya Diamond Dolphins), Javi Gomez de Liano (Ibaraki Robots), Kemark Carino (Aomori Wat's), and Kobe Paras (Niigata Albirex).

Juan Gomez de Liano is also out of quarantine and has been practicing with Earthfriends Tokyo Z, a team in the second division of the B.League.

The B.League season opens on September 30.