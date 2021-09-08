NBA thrilled with continuous growth in PH

MANILA, Philippines -- The NBA on Wednesday announced that the league had another landmark season in the Philippines, with continued growth across broadcast viewership, social media, and even merchandise sales during the 2020-21 season.

The significant growth in engagement comes ahead of the NBA's 75th anniversary season in 2021-22, which will be commemorated as "NBA 75," and feature the unveiling of the 75 greatest players in the history of the league.

The NBA noted that in the Asia-Pacific region, the Philippines ranked second in NBA League Pass subscribers. The NBA's YouTube channel also featured three locally-produced shows that are geo-targeted to fans in the Philippines, and these generated 4.4 million views.

Followers of the NBA Philippines Facebook page also increased by 18%, and it is now the largest regional NBA Facebook page with more than 4.9 million fans. Through August 2021, the NBA's Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok accounts have an estimated 24 million combined followers from the Philippines -- the most of any country outside of the United States.

Moreover, viewers from the Philippines watched more than 37 million hours of content on the NBA's YouTube channel, which represents approximately one-third of the channel's total viewership through July 2021.

BY THE NUMBERS: Highlights of the NBA's 2020-21 season in the Philippines

Despite the pandemic, the NBA and its partners still held basketball clinics virtually for young Filipino players. They held two free virtual clinics on May 29 and June 12, which were attended by current and former NBA and WNBA players including Filipino-Americans Jordan Clarkson and Jalen Green, and WNBA legend Ticha Penicheiro.

NBAStore.com.ph, the official online NBA Store in the Philippines, celebrated its first anniversary on August 6. As of July 2021, it has delivered product orders to 215 cities and provinces in the country.

"Filipinos are among the most dedicated NBA fans in the world, and their continued engagement across TV, social media and retail has contributed to the league's incredible growth in the Philippines," said NBA Asia Managing Director Scott Levy.

"As we embark on our 75th Anniversary Season, we look forward to working with our partners to build on this momentum by providing fans in the Philippines with new and exciting ways to experience the NBA through digital innovations and customized content," he added.